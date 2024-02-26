Five cars, 11 motorcycles destroyed in morning fire

SUNGAI PETANI: A total of five cars and 11 motorcycles were destroyed in an early morning fire at two workshops in Taman Keladi near here today.

Sungai Petani Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief, deputy fire superintendent I, Ismail Mohd Zain said that the operations centre received an emergency call at 5.23 this morning and firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene.

“A total of 17 officers and personnel from BBP Sungai Petani and BBP Amanjaya were deployed to the location together with fire engines. The operation was also assisted by a volunteer fire brigade (PBS) team from Bakar Arang.

“The fire was successfully brought under control at 5.45 am and the operation ended at 6.36 am. No injuries were reported,” he said in a statement today.

The cause and estimated loss are still under investigation, he said. - Bernama