Five families in Taman Haji Hadi living in fear of erosion

KOTA BHARU: Five families residing in Taman Haji Hadi near Kampung Pendek, here, are living in fear of further erosion of the banks of the Kelantan River, which is just several metres from their home.

One of them, Wan Mazlan Wan Mustapha, claiming to be the spokesperson, said he had been living in the area since 2008 and the erosion could be life-threatening if it happened again as the river banks were now closer to their homes.

“We fear for our lives because when it rains heavily, we feel that the ground structure is not strong and can collapse at any time.

“What worries us more is if the river banks collapse or the soil erosion happens while we are sleeping. Our houses will just be swept away,” he said when met by reporters, here yesterday.

He said the matter had been reported to various parties, including the elected representative in the area and the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), but no action had been taken by the authorities concerned.

Another resident, Mohd Nawi Yaacob, said the collapse of the river banks had been happening for some time and the oil movement had caused some cracks in the houses and drains in the area.

“We have lodged complaints, but no action has been taken. Hopefully, nothing untoward happens before we can see action taken,” he said.

Hamiza Yaakub said a few coconut trees in the backyard of her house had collapsed due to erosion of the river banks nearby.

‘Now, the perimeter fencing of my house is facing a similar fate if no action is taken soon,” she added.

Meanwhile, efforts by media representatives to contact the DID to get its feedback on the matter were futile -Bernama