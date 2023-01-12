Five fatalities in nine quarry accidents since 2022 - Saarani

IPOH: The Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG) of Perak recorded nine accidents at quarry sites, involving two injuries and five fatalities from 2022 to September this year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said that while one incident occurred on March 8, 2022, when a rockfall incident caused the death of two quarry workers from Danshak Sdn Bhd (No 2); the other was also a rockfall incident which led to the death of a quarry worker from Anting Sdn Bhd.

He said two more incidents occurred this year, with one death on June 25 involving Lhoist (M) Sdn Bhd and another death on Sept 5 involving a quarry worker of Mutual Way Lime Products Sdn Bhd.

Saarani said quarries would need the Quarry Scheme Approval Letter (SKSK) or the Mining Operation Scheme Approval Letter (SKSPM) issued by the Perak JMG to carry out quarry activities.

According to him, applications for the SKSK or SKSPM would be brought before the Perak State Quarry Advisory Committee, established under the Perak Quarry Policy 2004, for consideration.

“This committee, which convenes four times a year, will also examine and discuss complaints and incidents related to quarrying and mining operations in Perak, such as rockfall accidents involving the death and injury of quarry workers,” Saarani said during the question and answer session at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He was replying to a question from V. Bavani (PH-Malim Nawar), who wanted to know the status of the formation of the special committee to assess safety aspects at quarry sites, the involvement of the committee in drawing up the Land Development Guidelines as well as statistics on accidents at quarry sites for the past two years.–Bernama