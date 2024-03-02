Five policemen from Penang MPV unit detained for alleged extortion

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Five policemen from the Seberang Perai Tengah mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit have been detained in connection with an extortion case involving a factory worker in Permatang Tinggi yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the policemen, aged between 24 and 48, were arrested at 11.15 pm yesterday in Bukit Mertajam following a report lodged by a 27-year-old man, who allegedly paid RM4,500 to the suspects.

He said the factory worker claimed to be driving when stopped by two police MPVs . Three policemen then went to inspect his vehicle when one of them claimed to have found a plastic bag suspected to contain drugs.

The lorry driver denied that the plastic bag belonged to him, but the policemen insisted otherwise and said he could face harsh punishment when another MPV arrived with two policemen inside and asked him to pay RM10,000 to avoid arrest.

After discussion, the victim was asked to pay RM4,500 and after withdrawing the money from a nearby bank handed it over to the police before lodging a police report.

“We will investigate the matter without fear or favour. We will not compromise on any personnel or officers involved in any wrongdoing,“ he told Bernama today.

He said the five policemen were on remand for four days for investigation under Section 384 of the Penal Code. - Bernama