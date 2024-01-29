Floods: Bus carrying 64 IPG volunteers crashes

DUNGUN: A bus carrying 64 students from the Teacher Education Institute (IPG) Dato’ Razali Ismail Campus in Batu Rakit, Terengganu crashed in Kampung Jongok Batu, at about 12.30 pm today.

The students, who had volunteered to do post-floods clean-up work were on their way to Hulu Dungun, did not suffer any injuries.

Bukit Besi state assemblyman Ghazali Sulaiman said the bus driver, using a navigation application, was understood to have been using a narrow alternative road that villagers usually use to get to their plantations.

“The driver suddenly lost control of the bus due to the slippery road conditions at a result of mud caused by the floods and hit the road shoulder, almost overturning.

“All the passengers had to exit the bus using the emergency door and driver’s door,“ he said here today. -Bernama