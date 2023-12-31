Floods: Elderly appreciate relief workers’ sacrifices, excellent service

JELI: “Whenever I was feeling unwell, there were always staff who came to assist, and provide medicine for a quick recovery,” said 96-year-old Omar Salleh, expressing his gratitude for the excellent service provided by relief workers at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS).

Omar and his wife, Minah Omar, 85, had to relocate to the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeli 1, here, using a police boat, after their home was submerged in water up to knee level on Friday.

“Throughout my time at the PPS, many came to help, both the workers and fellow evacuees. Some helped with food, some assisted in holding my hand to the restroom, and so on.

“They are like a family, as everyone lends a hand promptly, treating us very well,” he said when met here today.

Omar added that, despite his hearing impairment, the respect shown by fellow evacuees, and their willingness to accommodate him, was highly appreciated. They never looked down on an individual like him.

For Abdullah Mohamad, 81, the patience shown by relief workers on duty at the centre, when dealing with the quirks and antics of the elderly, is highly commendable, as it was not easy to satisfy this group, which sometimes has its peculiarities.

Meanwhile, Zainab Daud, 70, an amputee, expressed her gratitude, as members of the Civil Defence Force (APM) rescued her using a boat after her house was inundated in floodwaters.

“APM personnel carried and ferried me by boat to SK Tumpat, before being welcomed by the Department of Social Welfare personnel. Their service has been consistent, regardless of rank and status,” she said.–Bernama