Floods: JAKOA to ensure issues faced by Orang Asli communities resolved promptly

KLUANG: The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) will ensure that all issues faced by flood victims involving the Orang Asli community throughout the country are promptly resolved.

Its director-general Datuk Sapiah Mohd Nor said the issues at hand are not only focused on food supply and daily necessities but encompass all aspects.

She said the department will continuously monitor Orang Asli villages and will try to address arising issues as quickly as possible.

“This is following the issues with the generator set in Kampung Orang Asli Pucur, Kahang in Kluang, where flood victims had to use candles for several days.

“Efforts to repair and send replacement parts for the generator were delayed due to the road being cut off, but we will expedite it as soon as possible,” she said.

She told newsmen this after the mission to deliver food supplies to flood victims in Kampung Orang Asli Pucur and Kampung Orang Asli Sedohok, here, today.

A total of 106 residents of Kampung Orang Asli Pucur and 177 residents of Orang Asli Sedohok received aid in the form of food supplies such as rice, bottled water, canned food, which is expected to last for up to two weeks.

She said continuous aid will be distributed to flood victims until the affected areas are no longer flooded, the water has completely receded and there is no risk to residents going out to earn a living.

“Food supply assistance through JAKOA’s ‘Bakul Makanan’ distribution is not only focused on flood disasters but also encompasses other disasters such as landslides and wild animal attacks,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kampung Orang Asli Pucur Tok Batin (village head), Semanggar Ahmad said that due to the faulty generator, 27 families in the village lived in darkness for a week.

“In addition to using candles, some also used small generator sets for use at night, but we needed to be careful because petrol supplies can only be obtained in the town of Kahang and we have to go out using a boat,” he said. -Bernama