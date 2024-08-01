Floods: Jalan Jerantut-Maran, Jalan Serengkam closed to all vehicles

MARAN: Federal road FT64 (Jalan Jerantut-Maran) is closed to all types of vehicles in several locations due to flooding, said Maran district police chief DSP Norzamri Abd Rahman.

It involves Section 126.4 which is in Kampung Jara involving the closure of 300 metres (m), Section 125.1 (150 m) on the route to the Marathandavar Temple and Section 121.2 (200 m) near the Liyana Tomyam junction.

“Motorists can use the Jalan Bukit Tajau-Bandar Pusat Jengka route or use the main Temerloh-Maran route as Jalan Kuantan-Maran is still accessible,” he told reporters here today.

He said this while inspecting the operations of the Kampung Luit permanent relief centre (PPT) here today, which accommodated 162 flood victims from 39 families following continuous heavy rain since yesterday.

He also advised the flood victims to comply with evacuation orders if instructed to do so and to wait until approval to return home is given to avoid untoward incidents.

“We have also mobilised the motorcycle patrol unit (URB) and the patrol car unit (MPV) to monitor the flood locations for safety purposes,” he said.

Norzamri said the flood water in Maran showed a downward trend this afternoon, but all parties are still on alert.

Meanwhile, the Maran Public Works Department in a Facebook post, said that federal road C133 (Jalan Serengkam) is also closed to all types of vehicles with an alternative route being Jalan Lubuk Paku. -Bernama