Floods: Terengganu fully recovers, Kelantan sees rise in number of evacuees

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood in Terengganu has fully recovered, but the number of evacuues in Kedah recorded an increase as of 8 am today.

In TERENGGANU, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Atas Tol, Kuala Terengganu, which housed three people from one family, was closed at 8 pm yesterday.

The victims have been allowed to return home after floodwaters receded.

The first wave of floods that hit Terengganu on Nov 20 has resulted in a total of 4,787 victims from 1,260 families being evacuated to 32 relief centres in Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus, Besut, Setiu, Marang, Kemaman and Dungun.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees rose to 816 people from 241 families as of 8 am today compared with 795 people from 235 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, all the victims were taking shelter at four relief centres in Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas and Bachok districts.

In Kota Bharu, 192 people from 57 families are placed at SK, while the relief centre at SK Gual To’Deh in Pasir Mas is housing 226 people from 77 families.

In Bachok, 116 victims from 33 families are still housed at SK Jelawat, while 282 people from 74 families are at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Beris Panchor.–Bernama