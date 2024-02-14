Former admin assistant officer remanded over embezzling of IPTS funds

KANGAR: A former assistant administrative officer with a private higher learning institution (IPTS) in Perlis has been remanded for three days from today to facilitate the investigation into alleged embezzling of funds of the institution amounting to RM1 million between 2022 and 2023.

The order to remand the man was issued by Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim.

He is being investigated under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

According to a source, the 33-year-old man was one of two men who were detained by the MACC when they appeared at the MACC offices in Kuala Lumpur and Perlis, yesterday.

“Between 2022 and 2023, a suspect used his position to transfer money from the IPTS account to his own bank account and the bank account of another suspect who was also an employee of the IPTS, amounting to almost RM1 million,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Perlis MACC director Suzeliyana Hashim confirmed the arrests. - Bernama