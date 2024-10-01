Former company director ordered to pay RM237,926 after failing to file tax returns for three years

KAJANG: The former director of a consultant company was fined RM8,000 and imposed a penalty of RM229,926.36 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to not filing tax returns for three years.

Magistrate Nik Siti Norazlini Nik Mohamed Faiz who handed the fine and penalty to Norfarizah Bakar, 53, also ordered Norfarizah to serve four months jail if the fine was not paid.

According to the charge sheet, Norfarizah had failed to submit the tax returns as required under Section 77A(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the assessment years of 2017 to 2019 to the director-general of the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

Norfarizah was accused of failing to file tax returns for a taxable income of RM476,975 on which a tax of RM76,642.12 would have to be paid.

She was charged under Section 112(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967 which provides for a penalty of up to RM20,000 or imprisonment of not more than six months or both, if found guilty.

The prosecuting officer from (LHDN) was Mohd Shafuddin Hasan while Norfarizah was not represented. -Bernama