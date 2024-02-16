Former GM of govt subsidiary charged with using office by appointing daughter as company officer

MELAKA: A former general manager of a state government subsidiary pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to a charge of using his office for gratification by appointing his daughter to a position in the company.

Datuk Abu Bakar Abdul was alleged to have used his office during a job interview by appointing his daughter, Nurnadiah Abu Bakar, to the position of Assistant Human Resources Officer at Panorama Melaka Sdn Bhd.

He was charged with committing the offence at the company at Lot 19B & 19C Zone B, Terminal Building, Melaka Sentral, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak here on Dec 27, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification which is the subject matter of the offence, where such gratification is capable of being valued or is pecuniary, or RM10,0000, whichever is the higher, upon conviction.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan set bail at RM10,000 and also ordered Abu Bakar to surrender his passport to the court and report himself at the MACC office once a month.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali prosecuted, while lawyer Zulfahmi Abu Bakar represented the accused.

The court set March 15 for mention. -Bernama