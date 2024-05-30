Former Majalah 3 host Abdullah Sidek dies

IPOH: Former Majalah 3 host Abdullah Sidek Majin died at Slim River Hospital, Muallim at around 11 pm yesterday. He was 58.

The matter was confirmed by Media Prima Berhad News and Current Affairs group editor Kamaruddin Mape when contacted today.

He said that Abdullah Sidek, who had been suffering from stage four lymphoma cancer for the past three months, reportedly fell at his mother’s house in Kampung Lubuk Salak, Tanjong Malim earlier.

“We were informed about his passing in a WhatsApp group around 11 pm. It is unfortunate news for all of us as we have lost a dear friend.

“Although he (the deceased) was not in the same unit as me - he was in the magazine unit while I am in the news unit - my wife Zarina Harun and his wife Khairana Sabtu are very close,” he said.

Kamaruddin described Abdullah Sidek’s passing as a significant loss to the magazine unit, particularly TV3, and the journalism industry.

“As far as I know, the late loved covering stories about nature, the sea and the environment. His absence is deeply felt as he was a very dedicated individual in his work,” he added.

Abdullah Sidek leaves behind his wife, Khairana, and five children.

The funeral is expected to take place at the Cabang Lima Muslim Cemetery in Tanjong Malim today.