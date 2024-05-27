Former MRU employee charged with using 58 forged cheques of over RM2 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: A former employee of the Malaysia Rugby Union (MRU) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 58 charges of using forged cheques amounting to more than RM2 million belonging to MRU two years ago.

Murni Azlina Yurdeksi, 38, made the plea before Judge Azrul Darus.

According to the charges, Murni Azlina was accused of using 58 RHB Bank Berhad cheques totalling more than RM2 million belonging to MRU, knowing that the signatures on the cheques were forged. The offences were allegedly committed at RHB Bank at Wholesale City, Dang Wangi here between Jan 5 and Oct 19, 2022.

The charges were filed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 468 of the same code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Amir Haniff Ahijman and Raihana Abdul Razak offered bail of RM350,000 for all the charges, with additional conditions that the accused must surrender her passport to the court until the case is concluded.

Lawyer M Vijay Kumar, representing the accused, requested a reduction in the bail amount offered by the prosecution, saying his client has four children and suffers from thyroid disease.

Azrul allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM50,000 in one surety for all the charges and imposed additional conditions as requested by the prosecution. The case is set for mention on July 1 for document submission.