Former Sarawak broadcast journalist Affandi Tahir dies

KUCHING: Former Sarawak broadcast journalist Datuk Affandi Tahir died at his residence here last night.

He was 83.

According to a report by TV Sarawak today, the news of his passing was shared by his son, Faisal Affandi, who said that his father breathed his last at 10.53 pm.

Earlier, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and UKAS) Datuk Abdullah Saidol visited Affandi after learning that he was ill, just hours before his passing.

Affandi was a former broadcast journalist at Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), where he began his career as a broadcasting assistant at Radio Sarawak in April 1961.

Among his last positions were as director of RTM Johor from 1992 to 1996 and later as chief executive officer of Cats FM.

The late Affandi also wrote an autobiography titled “From Belacan to FM”.

Meanwhile, Abdullah, when contacted, said that Affandi’s legacy as a veteran journalist in Sarawak will be forever cherished by his peers.

“Although he had long retired, his curiosity as a former journalist remains steadfast. He frequently contacted me to inquire about current developments and various political and social issues.

“The challenges encountered by journalists in the past, before the advent of digital technology, in disseminating news and events to the public should be appreciated and remembered. The commitment and resilience of these veteran journalists should also be emulated by journalists today,” he said.