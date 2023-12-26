Fostering spirit of consensus should start at home - Bryan Ng

KUALA LUMPUR: Fostering a spirit of consensus among Malaysia’s multi-racial communities should start at home, said Keadilan Youth Wing (AMK) Strategy Director Bryan Ng Yih Miin.

He said parents play an important role because children usually pick up and emulate whatever their elders say and do.

“...It must start at home. Parents should be aware that their children are like blank sheets of white paper. They learn things in school and from friends, but parents are the ones who have the most impact on them.

“Parents must defend the well-being and peace of the nation for the sake of their children’s future and not be swayed by racial issues. We must also raise children’s awareness that this is not acceptable and should be stopped,“ he said.

He was speaking as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme ‘Semai Perpaduan, Kekal Keharmonian’, that was aired tonight.

Ng also advised the public to not be easily influenced by negative elements stirred by certain quarters, especially cyber warriors who often highlight religious and racial issues online.

“We must remind ourselves, not to just follow these groups. If any post is of a religious or racial nature do not be too hasty and share it. Instead, think first and ask yourself if what is being said is true,“ he said.–Bernama