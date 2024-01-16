Foundation to host finale of ‘Blessing Ceremony’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia is set to host the finale of the year-end “Blessing Ceremony and Appreciation Event” at the Tzu-Chi Jing Si Hall in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur.

Four earlier sessions were held on Jan 13 and 14, while the final two sessions will be held this Saturday.

Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia media liaison head Chong Chuan Yit said the theme for this year’s event is “Let us spread the Dharma and benefit all beings through our faith, vows and actions”.

This annual event serves to highlight to the public the foundation’s global acts of compassion in 2023.

“Last year, Tzu Chi Foundation reached out to many disaster-affected areas, including victims of the Turkiye-Syria earthquake that occurred on Feb 6.

“We also provided relief such as financial aid, eco blankets and eco-scarves made from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate bottles, to 36,314 families from the regions hardest hit by the earthquake.”

Chong said the event is also extended to Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia’s long-term care recipients, which include people from the B40 group and those with disabilities (PwD).

“Over 580 long-term care recipients attended the first session on Jan 13. Each of their households were presented with a festive gift box. They were given a choice of selecting pre-loved clothing and other items from the pre-loved corner, which were donated by the public.”

He said the recipients also enjoyed a “reunion lunch” as part of pre-Lunar New Year celebrations.

Owen Ker, 39, who is a recipient of the foundation’s long-term care programme, said he is grateful for Tzu Chi’s aid and contributions.

“I have been involved in Tzu Chi activities for 15 years. Its foundation members are like family to me, and Tzu-Chi Jing Si Hall is like my home.

“The foundation has provided me a lot of financial and practical assistance, and taught me valuable life lessons.”

Ker, who is wheelchair-bound, said he is also contributing back to society by providing transportation to PwD.

“I started a company that utilises a van that accommodates PwD with mobility difficulties. It is specially modified with a lifter that is similar to a lorry tail lift and provides ease of movement.

“The transportation I provide works like an e-hailing system for PwD. They can book a ride for daily activities or leisure purposes,” he said, adding that he has been running the company since last November.

A 77-year-old volunteer, Yap Ka Sam, said he found a sense of fulfilment by volunteering at the foundation.

“Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia does not mind my age and even allowed me to contribute to society. As long as my body still allows me to work, I will always volunteer to help others.”

Before volunteering at the foundation, Yap helped at various environmental protection organisations as a volunteer.

“Volunteering during one’s spare time is just a hobby. However, volunteering full-time is a learning process. Even when old, we can still find a sense of purpose and belonging by seeking something to do.”

In addition to the year-end Blessing Ceremony and Appreciation Event, participants can also take part in other activities at the Tzu-Chi Jing Si Hall.

These include the “Disease Prevention Combat Camp” exhibition, an exhibition featuring Buddha’s life, prayers and family friendly activities, and a charity sale offering New Year goods.

Complimentary vegetarian lunch and dinner will also be provided.