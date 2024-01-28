Four senior citizens suffer burns in house fire

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Four elderly people, including a woman, suffered burns and health issues when a fire broke out at the house they were staying in at Kampung Alma Estate, Jalan Rozhan early this morning.

Three of them suffered burns on parts of their body while another experienced health problems. They are all in their 70s.

A Fire and Rescue Department Operations Control Centre spokesman said they received a call at 2.39 am before a team from the Bukit Mertajam Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found that the blaze had spread to 80 per cent of the premises.

“We managed to bring the blaze under control at 3.06 am to prevent it from spreading to nearby houses and the blaze was fully extinguished about 10 minutes later,” he said in a statement today.

He said the woman and another man who suffered burns were sent to the Bukit Mertajam Hospital (HBM) by members of the public before they arrived while the other two were treated by the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) team at the scene before being sent to the HBM.

He added that the cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation. -Bernama