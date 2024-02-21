Free snacks, drinks at Penang hiking trail rest station

GEORGETOWN: For nearly 30 years, hikers in Penang have been enjoying rusk (dried biscuit), black coffee, Chinese tea and warm water without needing to pay.

The free items are available at Moon Gate Station Five, located on a slope near the Penang Botanic Gardens, one of the most popular hiking stations, with more than 200 visitors on weekends and public holidays.

Many hikers throng the station daily, including politicians such as former chief minister Lim Guan Eng and his family, Sungai Pinang assemblyman Lim Siew Khim, former state exco member Datuk Dr Teng Hock Nan and former DAP chairman Lim Kit Siang, who was a regular at the rest station several years ago.

Moon Gate Point 5 Hiking Club president Tang Chee Yeong, 60, said there were no plans to impose any payment despite the present rising cost of living.

“I believe we are the only rest station in the country that provides rusk and drinks for free to all hikers.

“At other places, it is only served to members or people who request for it.”

Retired businessman Tang said the club spends about RM3,000 a month for coffee powder, sugar, rusk, Chinese tea leaves and cooking gas, adding that a decade ago, it only cost about RM700.

Tang said many hikers loved the coffee, which is a special blend of butter, sesame seeds and oats produced by the Sin Liew Kee coffee factory located near the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway, and the rusk is bought from the Ban Joo Lee biscuit shop in Pulau Tikus.

He said the club also organised gatherings, attended by about 1,000 hikers, on May 5 annually and proceeds are used to fund the operation costs for the rest station, including providing rusk and drinks.

“Last year, we charged RM80 per head. The tables for the eight-course Chinese dinner and halal food are always fully booked in advance,” he said, adding that in August 2021 during the pandemic, the club provided food hampers worth more than RM20,000 to 457 poor families.

Tang said the hampers, that cost about RM50 each, were distributed to those living in low-cost housing schemes in Rifle Range, Paya Terubong, Kampung Melayu and other areas.

“We also raised RM71,000 through donations and the sale of T-shirts, priced at RM50 each, to help our two volunteers and a member (who were injured).

“One sustained head injuries after a road crash and needed surgery. Another sustained a right tendon shoulder tear and needed surgery as well. Another had a wrist injury.”

He also said they sold 760 T-shirts featuring the club logo and an image of a dragon to represent the new year.

He said 10 volunteers who are mostly retirees, including three women, manage the station, including four who take turns to prepare food and drinks between 4pm and 7pm daily.