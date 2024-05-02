Fresher, tastier fare at 7-Eleven stores

PETALING JAYA: 7-Eleven Holdings Bhd has formed long-term partnerships with some 160 local producers and suppliers throughout the Klang Valley and northern and southern regions as it embarks on a programme to provide the freshest ingredients for its meals.

Its general manager Chin Hor Wai said all the raw ingredients, such as eggs, rice, flour, bread and many others would be sourced locally.

“This will help the economy, apart from providing affordable meals to the people and assisting producers and suppliers to earn higher incomes through our purchases. We will also have a continuous supply of ingredients, including rice, poultry, herbs and spices, baking goods, vegetables and packaging materials.“

Chin said 7-Eleven stores will soon offer a line-up of improved recipe products made by its food processing unit and central kitchen, QVI Foods Sdn Bhd, to benefit customers.

She said to accommodate the new product line-up, the facilities at QVI have also been upgraded.

“All the new products are packed with balanced nutrition, made to suit local tastes, and can be consumed daily at very affordable prices. These are already on offer at over 700 stores.

“They include Spicy Lime Sardine, 7Elocal Spicy Lime Sardine, Spicy Tuna Mayo, 7Elocal Spicy Tuna Mayo, Tuna Mayo Sandwich and 7Elocal Tuna Mayo Sandwich.”

Chin said its ready-to-eat Rice Meal series is expected to be a bestseller as a lot of thought and hard work went into developing tastes to suit different palates, while its presentation and ingredients are second to none.

“We have about 10 to 12 different items, from fried rice to white rice, Nasi Lemak, Bunga Kantan and Rendang, that will be offered in our enhanced menu, which has been made with our secret recipe.”

She also said with this initiative, 7-Eleven will reduce its carbon footprint from excessive transportation and logistics, create additional job opportunities, and bring local communities closer together, adding that the partnership with local producers and suppliers is an initiative that 7-Eleven considers its long-term mission that will run for at least 15 years.