Gerai Batu Hitam Food Court upgraded at cost of RM2.5m

KUANTAN: The upgraded Gerai Batu Hitam Food Court here will boost the income of local traders and attract tourist arrivals, said Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment, and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff (pix).

He said the project to upgrade the food court at a cost of RM2.5 million began two years ago, and it became fully operational again earlier this year.

“It is located by the beach approximately 10 kilometres from town. We anticipate this area to become a new attraction because of its strategic location and the food available is also diverse and delicious, indirectly promoting local cuisine.

“This food court now has eight traders...this will help the local residents generate income by doing business here,“ he told a press conference after opening the upgraded food court today. -Bernama