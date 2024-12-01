German FM visits Malaysia on Friday

PUTRAJAYA: Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is on official visit to Malaysia on Friday, as part of her broader tour of Southeast Asia.

According to a Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra)’s statement, the visit underscores the deepening relations between the two nations.

The visit follows the State Visit by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Malaysia in February 2023 and aims to further enhance diplomatic ties.

During the visit Baerbock will engage in a bilateral meeting with her counterpart Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, at Wisma Putra.

The discussions are expected to cover a range of topics on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including Malaysia-Germany bilateral relations, ASEAN-EU Dialogue Relations, cooperation under the ASEAN-Germany Development Partnership, climate change, renewable energy, and the Middle East situation, said the statement.

Baerhock will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Perdana Putra, showcasing the importance both nations place on diplomatic dialogues at the highest level.

She is also scheduled to engage with representatives from local Islamic non-governmental organisations(NGOs) during her visit to Putrajaya, added the statement.

Germany has consistently been Malaysia’s largest trading partner among EU member countries since 2000, while Malaysia stands as Germany’s largest trading partner among ASEAN member states.

Trade figures indicate a robust relationship, with Malaysia’s total trade with Germany increasing by 7.2 per cent to RM58.37 billion (US$12.81 billion) from January to November 2023 compared with the corresponding period in 2022. –Bernama