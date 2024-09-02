Giant dragon an attraction at Cheng Wah Keong

MELAKA: The 112.17-metre-long giant lamp-lit dragon that emits a shower of water is an attraction for both the multi-racial local community and tourists visiting the Cheng Wah Keong Temple in Kandang.

There are also 1,000 lanterns installed to adorn the temple, enhancing this year’s Chinese New Year, with the temple allocating almost RM300,000 for the purpose.

The temple chairman, Hau Han Lee said the decoration work took almost two months before its official opening last night. These ornaments will be on display until early next month

“Decorating the temple for Chinese New Year has been an annual event by the temple management since three years ago. This year, the theme is the Chinese zodiac, the dragon.

“The dragon ornaments and neon lights installed in the temple this year are the biggest and most beautiful ever. Visitors at the temple are not only from the Chinese community but also other ethnicities,” he told reporters last night.

He was met after the launch of the Giant Dragon Ornaments and Lanterns at the temple by State Tourism, Heritage, Arts, and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, who is Telok Mas Assemblyman.

Hau said the temple was decorated to position the institution as a cultural and artistic hub for the Chinese community, beyond its religious significance.

The initiative, he said, indirectly fosters unity among the diverse racial communities in the country, thus promoting solidarity in celebrating the country’s festivals.

“We are also decorating the temple to support the government’s initiative to boost Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024) and to provide an additional attraction for tourists,“ he added.

He said the lights used for decoration on the giant dragon and the lanterns will be switched on for 24 hours from today.

“There will also be various cultural and artistic performances by the Chinese community,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ruslina Aziz, 43, from Merlimau, Jasin, said she and her family were drawn to the temple by the captivating lights illuminating the area.

“From a distance, the bright lights caught our attention, prompting us to stop and take a closer look, while also allowing us to also feel the excitement of the Chinese New Year celebration,“ she said. - Bernama