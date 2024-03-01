Gout patients advised against puncturing lumps themselves

KUALA LUMPUR: Patients suffering from gout are advised not to remove the uric acid fluid from tophi, or lumps that form under the skin, themselves, as this can lead to the risk of a life-threatening bacterial infection.

Syifa Clinic general practitioner, Dr Diyana Ahmad, said that such actions, which are sometimes performed by patients or individuals without medical clearance, by making incisions or puncturing joint nodules to release uric acid fluid (crystal deposits), are dangerous.

“This action can carry the risk of infection, and joint infections are particularly dangerous because surgery may be required.

“Such infections can pose a life-threatening risk and potentially lead to systemic sepsis,“ she said, when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme, titled ‘Serangan Gout dan Langkah Pencegahannya’ (Gout Attack and Preventive Measures), today.

Dr Diyana said that medical practitioners usually perform a surgical procedure to remove tophi, especially if they are infected, but it is done safely, cleanly and following the right treatment procedures.

She said that gout patients who want a reduction in the size of the nodule should consult a doctor first, to get proper treatment to keep the uric acid level in the blood below 300 micromoles.

She explained that gout is caused by a build-up of excessive uric acid in the body, which leads to swelling in joints such as fingers, toes and knees, and is partly due to dietary factors.

To prevent chronic diseases, including gout, Dr Diyana recommended a healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet, preventive health check-ups, an ideal body weight and no smoking.–Bernama