Gov’t focuses on ‘digitalisation move’ for nation’s continued success - Loke

SEREMBAN: The government is focusing on strengthening its ‘Digitalisation Move’ to ensure the country will continue to thrive, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that among the government’s initiatives was the launch of the Central Database Hub (PADU) an integrated system that will enable any government policy to be effectively implemented for the people’s benefit.

“Whatever move (other parties want to take), they can do so..., for the government, the focus remains on the digitilisation agenda, and the Transport Ministry is also focusing on efforts to empower the MyJPJ application and so on,” he said when asked to comment on the recent ‘Dubai Move’ issue. Last Saturday, Community Communications Department (J-Kom) deputy director-general (Community Communications) Datuk Ismail Yusop was reported to have said that the ‘Dubai Move’ happened during a vacation by some opposition and government leaders in the capital of the United Arab Emirates recently.

Yesterday, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor confirmed that there was a move by Perikatan Nasional (PN) to topple the federal government through a democratic process that is in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

Asked to comment on Muhammad Sanusi’s statement, Loke said the Kedah Menteri Besar should prioritse efforts to develop the state.

“Those who talk about moves to overthrow the government are irresponsible people.

“As Menteri Besar and a politician he (Muhammad Sanusi) should focus on his work. As Transport Minister, I only have one ‘move’, and that is to digitalise the Transport Minsitry,” he said.

Earlier, Loke who is also the Seremban member of Parliament presented RM1 million in donations from the YTL Foundation to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan St Paul here. - Bernama