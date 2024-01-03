Gov't urged to reserve 5% quota for Orang Asli entry to MRSM, SBP

PUTRAJAYA: The government has been urged to implement a policy to reserve a minimum of five per cent of admissions for Orang Asli students at Mara Science Junior Colleges (MRSM) and fully residential schools (SBP).

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor said Orang Asli students currently face random admission into MRSM and SBP, as there is no defined quota system for them.

“I am urging for MRSM (and SBP) to open their doors to the Orang Asli community. I believe that the structured environment provided by these schools can play a crucial role in nurturing Orang Asli individuals into successful leaders, contributing to the overall growth and progress of their community.

“When there’s education and exposure, confidence grows... I was among the pioneer Orang Asli educated and developed in a SBP in 1971,“ he said when presenting his proposal at the 2024 Bumiputra Economic Congress.

Ramli, a representative of the Orang Asli community, also emphasised the need for continuous progress and a shift away from dependency on government assistance or a 'subsidy' mindset within the Orang Asli community.

“The government has given us everything - tools, resources and facilities. To move forward, we must change our mindset ourselves. It’s up to us...ensure our children attend school.

“Let’s cut down on negative activities. We don’t want to depend solely on subsidies. We need to change and education is the easiest path forward,“ he said.

In addition, the Cameron Highlands Member of Parliament said Pahang plans to create the first Felda settlement for the Orang Asli, aiming to boost economic activities within the minority community.

He urged other states, particularly those with a significant Orang Asli population, to consider similar initiatives.

Felda has boosted the socio-economic status of Malays. I urge the Menteris Besar of Perak, Selangor, Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and others to support us (Orang Asli),“ he said. -Bernama