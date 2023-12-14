Govt agrees to continue PKKP assistance from Jan to Dec 2024

PUTRAJAYA: The Special Appreciation for Pensioners (PKKP) will continue from January to December 2024 for the affected pensioners and derivative pension receipients, said Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Dr Zulkapli Mohamed (pix).

In a statement today, he said the matter was decided at the Cabinet meeting.

Prior to this, the government had decided that PKKP payments would be made for July to December this year for retirees and derivative pension recipients.

This follows the Federal Court’s decision that Section 3 and 7 of the Pension Adjustment (Amendment) Act 2013 [Act A1447] are invalid, and the pre-amendment law automatically applies for pension adjustment purposes.

“The decision to provide PKKP assistance reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to safeguard the well-being of pensioners and appreciate the contributions of retirees during their service,“ said Zulkapli. -Bernama