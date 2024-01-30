Govt encourages more participation in Station Naming Rights programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is encouraging more private companies to participate in the Station Naming Rights programme, which allows them to bid for the right to transform a train station operated by Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) and Prasarana Malaysia Sdn Bhd to reflect the corporate identity and name the station after themselves.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said the programme was a good marketing and branding strategy for the companies and could help reduce government’s financial burden.

He said it would also result in better and enhanced services and facilities for everyday commuters.

“The private companies are also responsible for the maintenance of the stations in terms of cleanliness and so on...so it is a win-win situation for all parties,“ he told reporters after unveiling the TTDI-Deloitte MRT Station here today.

Also present were MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim, Deloitte Malaysia chief executive officer Yee Wing Peng and Deloitte Southeast Asia chair Philip Yuen.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zarif said so far, eight companies have participated in the programme and among the MRT stations involved are Aeon Maluri, Manulife Semantan and Cyberjaya City Center Limkokwing. -Bernama