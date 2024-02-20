Govt stepping up commitment to street children’s educational needs through MAIWP

KUALA LUMPUR: The government, through the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), is intensifying efforts to support classes organised by Pertubuhan Jejak Jalanan for street children, especially in the Chow Kit area, to ensure they have equal access to educational opportunities.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix) emphasised the government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of the underprivileged, including in matters of education, and that it is prepared to collaborate with relevant parties for this purpose.

“This is my promise. Together with the acting chief executive officer of MAIWP, Datuk Mohd Nizam Yahya, we will support and collaborate with Pertubuhan Jejak Jalanan and insha-Allah Baitulmal as well.

“We will work together to ensure that these children receive the best education like their peers... MAIWP and I will ensure their welfare is protected,“ he told reporters after visiting Chow Kit last night.

MAIWP will offer assistance for the rental of premises, provision of books, allowance for volunteer teachers providing free tuition, and consider adding more teachers to adequately meet the children’s educational needs.

Meanwhile, the Head Activist of Pertubuhan Jejak Jalanan, Azhan Adnan, 54, revealed that the organisation holds classes under the streetlights for underprivileged children in open spaces such as the compound of Menara Raja Laut and a parking area in front of a mamak restaurant.

A group of four volunteer teachers impart religious knowledge and conduct classes on academic subjects including Bahasa Malaysia, English, Science, and Mathematics four times a week.

Azhan stated that the classes serve as tuition for those attending the Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih, a special model school under the Ministry of Education’s care to support vulnerable groups in the Chow Kit and Kuala Lumpur area in general.

Azhan, affectionately known as Abe Hae, expressed his hope that these children would utilise education as a stepping stone to break free from the cycle of the poverty trap.

“I hope to see these children grow with knowledge; we don’t want to see them repeat their parents’ mistakes. I hope to see at least 10 to 20 percent succeed like their peers and attend university.

“I will grow old and pass away. These children may remember, and pass forward this welfare initiative to help others,“ he said.

The organisation is currently renovating its Homeless Transit Centre, previously used as a temporary shelter for the homeless, to be adapted as an educational centre for underprivileged children in the area. -Bernama