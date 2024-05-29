GPW14 key instrument in shaping future of global health ecosystem - Dr Dzulkefly

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is optimistic that its joint effort with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the Fourteenth General Programme of Work (GPW14) will serve as a key instrument in guiding members and other health players in shaping the future of global health ecosystem.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the GPW14 will also empower WHO to operate effectively across all organisational levels, where together can make signifcant strides in improving health outcomes to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“The theme ‘All for Health, Health for All’ is truly a moral and social imperative that resonates deeply with Malaysia’s ongoing transformation in healthcare financing and services delivery. Our vision is centred around a seamlessly integrated person-centric care with a strong emphasis on prevention and primary healthcare.

“We’re transforming the way care is provided by driving digital health innovation to bring services closer to home, supported by the equity enhancing sustainable help financing reforms,” he said while delivering his national statement in a plenary session in conjunction with the 77th World Health Assembly at Geneva, Switzerland, today.

Quoting the COVID-19 pandemic as an example, he said global collaboration had not only produced life-saving vaccines but also presented the opportunity to forge a better way forward and building stronger ties.

He said the ongoing negotiation by the Intergovernmental Negotiation Body (INB) on amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) underscores the undeniable needs for collective actions, which is also in line with Malaysia’s beliefs in promoting equity, solidarity and transparency.

-- BERNAMA