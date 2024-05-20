Graphic designer charged with concealing money belonging to man

KUALA LUMPUR: A graphic designer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here today, to a charge of concealing money, amounting to more than RM100,000, belonging to a man, two years ago.

Lim Tik Sheng, 33, was charged with concealing RM130,000 belonging to Yap Wei Shen, 27, by transferring the money into his CIMB bank account at a shopping centre in Cheras, between Oct 1 and Dec 19, 2022.

The charge is framed under Section 424 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

The man also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of concealing the same money belonging to the victim by transferring the money into a similar bank, where he could not provide a satisfactory explanation of how the money was obtained.

He is accused of committing the offence at the same location and date, and the charge is framed under Section 29 (1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which carries a fine of not more than RM1,000 or a maximum imprisonment of one year, or both, upon conviction.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed Lim bail of RM10,000 in one surety, and fixed June 20 for re-mention.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Norzahana Mohamed Hassan, 36, a housewife, pleaded not guilty to a charge of deposit-taking, amounting to RM111,250, from Syahida Abdul Samad, 39, without a valid licence under Section 10 of the Financial Services Act 2013 (Act 758).

The offence was allegedly committed at a condominium unit in Puchong, between April 7 and Nov 9, 2022.

The charge is framed under Section 137(1) of the Financial Services Act 2013, and can be punished under Section 137(2) of the same law, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of not more than RM50 million, or both, if convicted.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 in one surety, and set June 21 for re-mention.