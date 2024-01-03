Graphic designer claims trial to robbing Indian national

KUALA LUMPUR: A graphic designer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to robbing an Indian national of a gold bar and a mobile phone valued at over RM200,000 last week.

M.Ramesh Raj, 35, is jointly charged with another person, who is still at large, with robbing Mohammed Mubarak Sikkander of a 999.90 gold bar weighing 850 grammes and a Vivo mobile phone, resulting in a loss totalling RM266,050.

This offence was alleged to have been committed in the back alley of a restaurant on Jalan Masjid India, Dang Wangi, here at 2.10 pm on Feb 19.

The charge is framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 43 of the same Act, provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine or whipping if convicted.

In the same court, a 31-year-old delivery man, J. Francis, pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbing Mohd Zainuddin Abdullah, 51, of 25,000 pounds sterling (RM150,750) and RM34,720 in cash.

The alleged incident occurred at an apartment in Dang Wangi at 2.20 pm on Feb 21.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ngoh Jess Lynn stated that although the offences are non-bailable, should the court grant bail, she requested bail at RM20,000 for Ramesh and RM16,000 for Francis, each with one surety, with the additional condition that the accused must report to the nearest police station once a month.

Ramesh’s lawyer, Iqhmar Syafiq Mohd Azmi, applied for lower bail as his client is the sole breadwinner for his family.

Meanwhile, lawyer K. Komagan, representing Francis, sought lower bail as the accused, who has a disability in his left hand, is supporting his family and did not object to the proposed additional condition.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety each for both the accused and ordered them to report themselves to a police station every month.

Ramesh’s case is fixed for mention on April 5, while Francis’ case is set for April 4. -Bernama