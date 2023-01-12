Great Heart raises RM3m for charity

PETALING JAYA: Great Heart Charity Association (GHCA) raised an unprecedented RM3,025,864.88, surpassing all expectations, as it concluded its 10th anniversary celebrations in Shah Alam recently.

It marked a decade of commitment to making charitable giving an integral part of everyone’s lives, GHCA co-founder Ric See Swee Poh said.

The evening not only celebrated a decade of philanthropy but also served as a reflection on GHCA’s journey, showcasing the challenges faced, the successes achieved and the profound impact made on the community, he added.

“A decade ago, we embarked on a journey with a modest aspiration to make charitable giving a part of everyone’s life. Tonight’s success is a living proof of the compassion and generosity of our community,” See said.

“As we reflect on our journey with the theme ‘Recollection’, we are reminded of the challenges overcome, the lives touched, and the work that lies ahead. This is not just a celebration of the past, but a commitment to a future where charity remains the heartbeat of our community.”

He expressed gratitude for the community’s continued support, emphasising the transformative power of charitable giving.

“As GHCA looks ahead, the organisation remains resolute in its commitment to inspire countless others, empower the vulnerable, and ensure that charitable acts remain a fundamental part of everyone’s lives for many more years to come.”

Among the notable initiatives by GHCA are the Hand-in-Hand Dialysis Aid Programme, which has supported over 364 kidney patients, and various Health and Wellbeing programmes, providing traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatment to 632 patients and distributing over 2.9 tonnes of organically planted vegetables.

The gala night reached its artistic pinnacle with a speed painting presentation by artist Vivian Ng, who is the founder of Niuniu’s Gallery and Xin Yuan FM. The painting was one of the auctioned items that evening.

A total of seven art pieces were also auctioned during the dinner, which included art pieces that were curated by beneficiaries, and those by renowned local artists.

An art piece called “In Celebration” produced by Liuli Gong Fang, Asia’s leading brand of glass art, received the highest bid and was sold for a total of RM200,000, bringing the total amount raised from the auction alone to RM811,107.

Most of the art pieces that were sold during the gala dinner represented both the charity and its goal for the night, which was to address critical community needs through charitable programmes.

At the event, GHCA also revealed it had provided RM8.754 million worth of assistance to 44,974 beneficiaries over the past decade. This support touched the lives of 15,214 children, 21,711 underprivileged families, 3,750 elderly individuals, 3,320 Orang Asli villagers, and 979 people with disabilities, with the invaluable help of 25,135 dedicated volunteers.

In addition to providing groceries aid, rental assistance, and business support to underprivileged families through its Livelihood programmes, GHCA’s Educational initiatives have touched the lives of 1,454 students through language classes and inspired 2,512 students to engage in charitable work.

Environmental stewardship has been a key focus, with over 198 cleanup sessions conducted under the Earth Warriors Project, removing over 19.4 tonnes of rubbish from streets, parks, beaches and other areas.

GHCA’s decade-long journey has not gone unnoticed, earning the organisation various accolades, including tax exemption status, the Golden Globe Tiger Award, PRUKasih Distributor Award, JCI Malaysia Sustainable Development Award, CorporateLiveWire Malaysia Prestige Award, Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Award, and the prestigious Star Golden Hearts Award.