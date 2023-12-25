‘Haji Fadillah Yusuf’ Facebook account is fake, says DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today clarified that the Facebook account under the name ‘Haji Fadillah Yusuf’ does not belong to him.

He said that it was a fake account created by irresponsible individuals.

“Please disregard any messages sent,” he wrote in a brief post on his official Facebook page.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, said a complaint had been lodged with Facebook for further action.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama found that the account ‘Haji Fadillah Yusuf’ has 379 friends, with the first post extending Deepavali greetings made on Nov 12.

On Nov 20, Fadillah confirmed that an individual had exploited his profile photo to create fake WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook accounts.–Bernama