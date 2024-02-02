Harakah's former printer applies to set aside PAS' appeal on summary judgment

KUALA LUMPUR: The former printer of the Harakah newspaper has applied to strike out PAS’ appeal against the Sessions Court's decision to allow the company to enter a summary judgment to recover a debt of RM656,233.69 from the party.

Based on a notice of application filed on Jan 10 this year at the High Court here, which was obtained by the media, N.A.J Press Resources (M) Sdn Bhd contended that PAS’ appeal against the Sessions Court decision of Dec 5 last year was scandalous, frivolous, defective and an abuse of power and court procedures.

PAS filed the appeal on Dec 14 last year.

Lawyer Mohd Faizi Che Abu, who is representing PAS, its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Galeri Media Serbanika Sdn Bhd as the defendants, confirmed the matter when contacted.

“During case management before High Court deputy registrar Nur Shasha Hidayah Nor Azahar today, the court fixed case management on April 4 this year,” he said.

On Oct 2 last year, the company as the plaintiff applied to enter a summary judgment against all the defendants.

A summary judgment is a decision made based on written statements without going to a full trial and calling witnesses.

The application was made on grounds, among others, that the plaintiff had agreed to accept its appointment as the printer of Harakah, which is owned by the defendants, who failed to settle an outstanding debt of RM656,233.69 for works to print the newspaper.

The plaintiff said the defendants did make a partial payment of RM23,518.34 on Oct 31, 2017 and the balance of RM656,233.69 has yet to be settled until now.

In the suit filed on July 11 last year, the plaintiff demanded that the defendants pay RM656,233.69 to the company, claiming that all the defendants admitted owing it the money and promised to settle the debt.

According to the plaintiff, a reminder had been sent to PAS and Harakah on Aug 5, 2019 seeking payment of the debt but until now it has yet to be settled. -Bernama