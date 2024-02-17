Hardcore poor in Pahang down by 60.8 pct last year

KUANTAN: Pahang has achieved a significant reduction of 60.8 per cent in the number of hardcore poor individuals last year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said that according to the State’s People Well-being Report, the number of hardcore poor individuals was 4,968 on Jan 3, 2023, and it dropped to 1,946 people on Dec 31 of the same year.

“This success is a result of the state government’s continuous efforts in providing various assistance, contributions and initiatives as well as implementing development projects which directly open up job opportunities,” he said in a statement on his Facebook account.

Was Rosdy is also optimistic that these ongoing efforts could further reduce the number of hardcore poor in Pahang.

In another development, he said that out of 1.09 million Pahang residents aged 18 and above, only 184,822 individuals have registered and updated their data in the Central Database Hub (PADU) system as of Feb 15.

He urged those who have yet to register to do so before the March 31 deadline. -Bernama