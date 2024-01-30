HASiL’s CSR programme benefits 83 senior citizens in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Inland Revenue Board (HASiL) presented 18 electrical appliances and 45 hygiene kits under its corporate social responsibility programme at Rumah Kenangan Taman Kemumin, Pengkalan Chepa here today.

HASiL said in a statement today that its deputy chief executive officer (taxation operations) Datuk Wan Ramiza Wan Ghazali presented the items that will benefit 83 senior citizens living there.

“We presented three semi-auto washing machines, five ceiling fans, five stand fans and five reclining chairs along with 45 hygiene kits.

“HASiL also handed a mock cheque of RM10,000 for the construction of Ibadur Rasheed Mosque,“ the board said, adding that it hoped that the spirit of togetherness and unity can be fostered to bring about compassion and care in the general public in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI. -Bernama