Headmistress remanded in RM1.3m false claims case

KUALA TERENGGANU: A headmistress has been remanded for six days in connection with false claims amounting to RM1.3 million for the food and drink supplies to hostel students.

The order to remand the 46-year-old woman was issued by Magistrate’s Court senior assistant registrar Yuhainis Mohd Roslan today.

A company manager and a supervisor, who are both 34, were also remanded for two days for further investigation into the same case under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the MACC arrested four individuals believed to be involved in making false claims involving a supply contract worth RM1.3 million from 2022 to 2023 for 100 students of a primary school in Terengganu while the actual number of students was only 35.

However, another individual, the chief administrative assistant, was released on MACC bail following health problems. -Bernama