PETALING JAYA: The growing trend of restaurants introducing spicy food challenges has raised concerns about the possible health risks to participants, said a nutritionist.

Anna Lees, a plant-based nutritionist at a private healthcare institution, said the consumption of excessively spicy food can have adverse effects on digestive health and potentially lead to discomfort, gastrointestinal distress and other health complications.

“As the popularity of such challenges gain traction, there is a pressing need to raise awareness about the potential risks involved, and encourage a more cautious approach among participants to safeguard their health.”

Lees said some of the spicy food challenges that emerged recently include the “Carolina reaper pepper challenge” and the “ghost pepper challenge”.

“These challenges often involve consuming progressively hotter and spicier foods. Some challenges even incorporate spicy sauces with intimidating names like ‘death sauce’ or ‘satan’s blood’, she said, adding that consuming extremely spicy food in large quantities could have adverse effects on the body.

“While moderate intake is generally considered safe, an excess of capsaicin, an active component in chilli peppers, may lead to unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms such as heartburn, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain.

“Highly spicy food can also cause serious inflammation of the oesophagus, which is responsible for carrying food from the throat to the stomach.”

Lees said although it is uncommon, some research has suggested that extremely spicy food could also cause leg cramps, skin rashes and hives.

She said the popularity of spicy food challenges appears to be closely tied to certain demographics, with a notable influence on teenagers.

“Glamorising these challenges on social media platforms exposes teenagers to them. The appeal of receiving numerous likes or comments serves as a symbol of social status and popularity, and creates a significant impact on the younger demographics.”

Lees said although the challenges gain significant visibility, the potential negative outcomes like digestive discomfort and associated health risks are not consistently highlighted in the social media posts by participants.

“It is crucial to recognise that these spicy challenges can contribute to an unhealthy relationship with food and divert attention from good eating practices.

“As such, increased awareness and possible warnings must accompany such challenges to ensure participants are well-informed of the potential repercussions on their health and well-being.”

Lees also said individuals who frequently engage in spicy food challenges should be attentive to potential dietary challenges and deficiencies.

“Those who go for spicier options tend to engage in increased snacking and the consumption of deep-fried foods. A preference for extremely spicy food is also associated with a higher liking for salty dishes.

“Considering this, individuals who take part in spicy food challenges should pay close attention to maintaining a well-rounded and nutrient-rich diet to address potential deficiencies and support overall health.”

On the flip side, she said embracing the enjoyment of spicy food can offer various health benefits, such as potentially aiding in maintaining a lower body mass index, kickstarting metabolism and promoting a healthier gut microbiome.

Nevertheless, she emphasised that responsible consumption is crucial to enjoying these benefits without jeopardising overall health, adding that incorporating a well-rounded and diverse diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, alongside moderate spicy food consumption, is essential for optimal health.