Heir of two Keris claimed to belong to Hang Tuah not selling heirloom

MELAKA: A price of up to RM1 million has been offered for the 600-year-old “Keris Sudang” and “Keris Hukum”, believed to have belonged to Admiral Hang Tuah, but Tun Muhammad Amin Tun Ahmad will not part with them.

They are priceless heirlooms, said Tun Muhammad Amin, 49, who claimed to be the 11th heir of the legendary Malay warrior.

He said he and his family had been approached by a few quarters to buy heirlooms and artefacts that were in their possession, including the two keris and a small cannon known as “Meriam Rentaka”.

“They are relics that are passed down from generation to generation. They are priceless valuables and we don’t intend to sell them,” he said when met by reporters here.

Tun Muhammad Amin, from Bintan Islands, Riau in Indonesia, was met after handing the two keris to Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

The keris will be displayed at the Hang Tuah Exhibition scheduled next month.

Tun Muhammad Amin said he would also lend several other relics including bracelets, notebooks and his family tree to be displayed at the exhibition.