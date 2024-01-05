Hibiscus Petroleum looking to leverage local resources, infrastructure in Tok Bali

KOTA BHARU: Oil and gas exploration and production outfit Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd is looking to leverage the economic boom in the Tok Bali area (in Kelantan) by using it as one of its operating hubs.

Hibiscus Petroleum country head, Malaysia and Vietnam Dr Pascal Hos said Tok Bali serves as the supply base for its operations in Peninsular Malaysia.

“In order to make sure that our presence benefits the locals, including those in Tok Bali, we are constantly searching for fresh approaches to assist the community.

“We are also in Sabah and Labuan, and we want to ensure that the operations carried out are largely also helping the surrounding communities,” he told reporters after Hibiscus Petroleum’s Hari Raya Open House here on Sunday.

Hos added that the state government has been supportive of Hibiscus Petroleum and that the company consistently collaborates with other agencies to achieve mutual benefits.

“As a result, in terms of what we hope to achieve in the future, we are implementing a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme to reach out to government organisations, educational institutions, and the society at large in the most beneficial manner,” he said.

He added that by the first quarter of this year, Hibiscus had completed the transition from its supply base in Kamaman to Tok Bali.

“All employees have relocated from Kamaman, Terengganu to Tok Bali, where they are actively engaged in the drilling campaign and other associated operations,” he added.

He said Hibiscus Petroleum has started to carry out the CSR programmes in Kelantan, and intends to expand it in the future.