Hot spell: Terengganu JBPM identifies 10 fire-prone areas

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 10 locations in four districts in Terengganu have been identified as being at risk of forest fires during the hot weather, expected to hit the country in April.

State Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) director Hassan ‘As’ari Omar said the locations include Kampung Jambu Bongkok, Kampung Kelulut and Rantau Abang in Dungun.

Other areas are Kampung Telaga Papan, Lembah Bidong, Kampung Saujana and Kampung Merang in Setiu; Kampung Tok Jembal, Kampung Gong Badak and Kampung Batu Rakit in Kuala Nerus, he said.

“This year, it is expected that there will be prolonged hot weather between nine to 12 months, starting in April.

“This situation will increase the risk of forest and bush fires in hotspot areas,“ he said at a press conference after the department’s annual assembly at its headquarters, here today.

At the event, he also presented certificates of appreciation to several agencies, media practitioners and members of the public who have assisted in the department’s search and rescue operations in drowning incidents.

Commenting further, Hassan ‘As’ari said that as many as 225 cases of bush and forest fires were recorded throughout last year.

Therefore, he said that the JBPM is working closely with several other agencies including the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), Terengganu Forestry Department and local authorities (PBT) for fire prevention programmes in risk areas.

“Apart from that, we are also collaborating with the state Department of Irrigation and Drainage to see if the tube wells installed in certain locations can still be used,“ he said.

In a related development, Hassan ‘As’ari said the number of fire-related calls received in 2023 increased to 1,738 compared with 1,024 in the previous year. -Bernama