IKAT 2.0: Revitalising Malaysian textile heritage

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public can delve into the enchanting world of Malaysian heritage textiles through pop-up experiential hub IKAT (Immersive Knowledge and Textile) 2.0, which aims to conserve and revitalise the tradition.

The two-day event will take place at The Godown here from Saturday (Jan 6) from 10.30 am to 10.30 pm.

Limkokwing University of Creative Technology group chief brand officer Datuk Tiffanee Marie Lim said the event also aims to give exposure to young people on how arts can be empowered and contribute to the economy.

“The traditional artists might not have even imagined what technology would bring in the future and it must be an eye-opening experience that can be applied to create different product lines,“ she said as a guest on Bernama TV’s The Brief programme titled IKAT 2.0 today.

The event will feature an immersive installation, a heritage textile gallery, hands-on workshops by skilled artisans, talks and a fashion show.

IKAT 2.0 is organised by Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Yayasan Hasanah and the Experiential Design Team. -Bernama