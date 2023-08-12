Immigration Dept deports over 30,000 illegal immigrants - Ruslin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department has deported a total of 35,802 illegal immigrants for the first 11 months of this year.

Its director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said that in the same period, there were 9,164 operations conducted with 103,124 inspections carried out nationwide.

He said that of the total number of operations and inspections carried out, the Immigration Department detained 58,774 immigrants and 289 employers.

“The main focus of immigration is to ensure that no employers are hiring illegal immigrants, in line with the deportation exercise carried out by the department.

“It is an offence for any employer who employs immigrants to deal or do business or to employ those who have a temporary work visit pass,” he said in a press conference after a special operation at Kompleks Kota Raya, here, today.

Earlier, the Immigration Department conducted document checks on 350 foreigners and out of that number, a total of 330 individuals were detained.

Ruslin said the 330 individuals involved 215 women and 115 men, including children, from Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines and China.

“All of them, aged between seven months and 70, were taken to the Putrajaya Immigration Depot,“ he said.–Bernama