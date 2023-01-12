Implementation of 1 KSU, 1 Kampung Programme will empower rural communities - KSN

PUTRAJAYA: One secretary-general (KSU), one village - this is how the ‘Kampung Angkat MADANI’ programme will be implemented next year, according to Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

According to him, through the programme introduced in Budget 2024, each KSU would implement the development and empowerment agenda in selected villages.

Speaking in an interview with the media in conjunction with the one-year administration of the Unity Government, Mohd Zuki said each KSU was required to identify the needs, strengths, and weaknesses of their respective villages prior to implementing various empowerment activities.

“The KSU will look into the needs of the village, such as roads, power supply, and (whether there are) youth and women’s associations established.

“It involves various matters, including efforts to make the village a tourist attraction. In terms of socioeconomics, if they (villagers) want to cultivate rice, we will help,” he said, adding that the village allocation process had started.–Bernama