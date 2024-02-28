IRB conducts Ops Startdust Kuala Lumpur, updates business owner information face-to-face

KUALA LUMPUR: Thec (IRB) has conducted a special Business Census (LBB) under ‘Ops Stardust Kuala Lumpur’ to identify, collect and update information of business owners through face-to-face interviews.

In a statement today, IRB said that the census was held in the Kuala Lumpur for two days from Monday (Feb 26) with 80 IRB officers from the Intelligence and Profiling Department (JPDP) of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka were involved.

IRB emphasises that all information uncovered will be thoroughly reviewed and audited before investigative action is taken against individuals, companies and corporations attempting to evade the reporting of income and payment of taxes, regardless of whether they are local residents or foreigners.

“There will also be ongoing compliance measures, including the imposition of penalties and criminal prosecution for failure to report income and for violations of tax laws.

“By implementing such programmes, the LHDN hopes to curb tax evasion and contribute to the sustainability of the country’s tax system,“ it said.

in the same statement, LHDN chief executive officer Datuk Dr Abu Tariq Jamaluddin said the comprehensive compliance strategy, which includes detection, audit, investigation and collection of actual taxes, must be consistently adhered to, implemented and improved to meet the current environment and challenges.

Abu Tariq, deputy chief executive officer (Management) Datuk Hisham Rusli and the IRB leadership team, personally inspected the operations at the site near Bukit Bintang on the first day, focusing on business activities such as food, beverages and fruits stalls. -Bernama