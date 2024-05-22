Island ‘wild party’: Next move after state exco-resort owners meeting - T’ganu cops

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Police will wait for a meeting between the state government and the owner of a private resort on Lang Tengah Island before proceeding with investigations and further action regarding allegations of a ‘wild party’ organised on the resort island.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said police have yet to receive any reports concerning the issue, which recently went viral on social media.

“It will depend on the meeting scheduled tomorrow between the exco (State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris) and the resort owners.

“However, so far, the police have not received any reports regarding this matter. The resort area is also a private zone exclusively for tourism and there are no villagers there,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the police have also not received any permit applications to hold a party on the island.

Recently, posters and pictures went viral showing women dressed indecently attending a ‘wild party’ named Aloha Party, allegedly held on Lang Tengah Island.

This sparked displeasure among some parties, who deemed such a party inappropriate to be held in Terengganu.