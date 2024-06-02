Ismail Sabri: Adopt sustainable logistic practices

PATHUM THANI (Thailand): Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) urged industry players to embrace sustainable logistics and supply chain management.

He emphasised that it called for shared responsibility and a commitment to change, openness to innovation, and dedication to leaving a positive legacy for generations to come.

“Let us seize this opportunity to shape a future where sustainability is not just a goal but a way of life in the logistics and supply chain industry.

“Embracing a culture of continuous improvement, regular audits, and engaging with consumers to create awareness about sustainable choices will foster a collective responsibility for a greener future,” he said.

He added that fostering knowledge-sharing platforms, capacity-building programs, and collaborative initiatives between developed and developing nations is essential for empowering nations to actively participate in global supply chains and promoting sustainable economic growth.

Ismail Sabri was speaking at the International Symposium of Logistics and Supply Chain (ISLSC) at Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi (RMUTT) in Pathum Thani.

In the race for eco-friendly and interconnected supply chains, Ismail Sabri said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is building a model for sustainable logistic through regional collaboration, fostering resilience in the face of economic challenges.

Initiatives such as the ASEAN Single Window streamlines customs procedures and promote the adoption of sustainable technologies across member states.

He said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) stands as an example, where it represents a significant step towards more inclusive international trade, creating a single market for goods and services among nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

“ASEAN, as a Sustainable Logistics and Supply Chain Hub, emerges as a beacon of regional collaboration. Emphasizing economic integration and trade facilitation, ASEAN creates an environment for robust and sustainable supply chains.

“As a hub for innovation, ASEAN provides a platform for collaborative efforts to address common sustainability challenges in the logistics and supply chain sector,” he said. -Bernama