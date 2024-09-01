KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today decreed that Istana Negara will not get involved in political manoeuvres, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In fact, Anwar said His Majesty also decreed him and his MADANI Government to continue managing the country's affairs.

“Today, as usual, I was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, to brief His Majesty on the matters for tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting and also to discuss several current developments.

“I also added that if there are any proposals from any party to donate RM500 million or RM750 million, it should be channelled directly to the asnaf (those eligible to receive tithe) and the poor in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Prior to this, a statement went viral claiming that the King had agreed to grant an audience to 118 Members of Parliament who had allegedly signed statutory declarations to change the federal government.

The Office of Opposition Leader, however, confirmed on Saturday that the statement allegedly issued by Perikatan Nasional (PN) is not real. -Bernama