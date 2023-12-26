Jalan Pasola street market brings back classic Malay nostalgia

PARIT BUNTAR: The vibrant hues of traditional Malay attire and classic Malay songs welcome visitors to the street market along Jalan Pasola, Parit Buntar every weekend.

It’s not only the stall owners who showcase this fashion, even the visitors are welcome to do so to evoke the atmosphere and the classic taste.

Programme organiser Amirul Nizar Rozay, 32, said the pop-up store-based market was first opened early this month with the cooperation of several parties, including the Kerian District Council (MDK).

“My five friends and I took about three months to draft the plan and paperwork to ensure the success of the street market and we managed to convince the MDK.

“Alhamdulillah, since it was first opened early this month, over 5,000 people from all over Perak, Penang, Kedah and also Perlis have visited the market,” he said when met by Bernama here.

Amirul Nizar, who hails from Bukit Mertajam, said he came up with the idea to create the street market to bring back the charm and excitement of the place, like how it used to be over 20 years ago.

He said that from the 1990s until the early 2000s, the area was the hub for residents around Parit Buntar to get their daily necessities, but since the new Parit Buntar town opened, everyone turned their attention there.

As such, the introduction of classic Malay songs at the night market, which operates from 5 pm to midnight, began to draw visitors back to the site.

Speaking of the market’s uniqueness, Amirul Nizar said that besides the vibrant hues of traditional Malay attire, some hard-to-find food items are also sold here, like kuih dangai, tepek pisang, putu piring, ubi kayu rebus and so on.

“Some even opened stalls offering various other menus, such as Western food, traditional food of the Banjar community, coffee brewed on charcoal stoves, snacks from the mid-90s era and so on.

“However, we also monitor the products being sold so that they are of the best quality and, if they fail to meet the criteria, we will remove them from the rental site,” he said, adding that there are over 70 stalls there.

In addition, he said every stall rented out is not permanent and will change every week to further liven up the atmosphere so that visitors will not feel bored coming there.

He added that the rental charges would depend on the size of the site, from RM60 up to RM150 per day.

In addition, he said that in a bid to continue to enliven the place and attract visitors, he has also invited popular singer Datuk Jamal Abdillah to hold a performance at the market on New Year’s Eve.

“This is one of our early plans to attract more visitors and, if it proves successful, we may invite other artistes to perform here every week,” he said.

Meanwhile, trader Mohd Zikri Mohd Zabidi, 24, who sells kuih dangai, said he received an encouraging response from visitors to the street market.

In addition to the coconut-filled kuih dangai, Mohd Zikri, who has over seven years of experience in preparing the food, also sells chocolate and milk-flavoured ones.

“If they want the original flavour, usually the old timers are the ones who will buy from me. So, to attract the younger generation or children to try this traditional kuih, I now have two different flavours, namely chocolate and milk,” he said, adding that he has been trading at the market since early this month.

Asked about the market’s prospects, he is optimistic that it will continue to attract visitors, thanks to the theme set by the organisers.

“From my time trading here, this market is different from others. From the classical elements that are showcased, I am confident it will continue to pull in the crowd and, indirectly, increase our incomes,” he said.

Meanwhile, visitor Suzanna Ariff, 31, said she found out about the market through social media.

The mother of two, who hails from Gurun, Kedah, said the market’s uniqueness was the main factor in her wanting to visit it.–Bernama